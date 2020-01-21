Chirala: Amanchi organizes bike rally with YSRCP supporters

Chirala: Former Chirala MLA and YSRCP in-charge Amanchi Krishna Mohan organised a massive bike rally in the streets of Chirala on Tuesday, in support of the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 introduced and passed in the Assembly.



The rally began at the YSRCP office at Desaipet in Vetapalem mandal after garlanding the statue of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and paying tributes to him. The bike rally went through Desaipet, Jandrapet, Salman Centre and Prasad theatre to the Munthavari Centre in the town. Krishna Mohan and the supporters of the Decentralisation Bill walked to the Clock Tower centre to garland the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and then to pay tributes to BR Ambedkar at Trikonam park.

Speaking at the meeting held later, Krishna Mohan termed the passing of the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill as laying foundation for the integral development of the State. He thanked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a brave decision for the development of each district in the State. He said that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was trying to protect the interests of his community and making a scene about the three capitals for the State while people from various walks of life are appreciating the decision. He expressed pity over Naidu stating that once said to be a national leader is now limited to 29 villages and trying to cheat the people.

Former municipal chairman Ramesh, Goli Anjali Devi, Karnati Prasad, Karnati Ravi, Guddanti Satyam, Yadam Ravisankar, Marpu Gregori, Shyam and others also participated in the programme.