Chirala: Rajendra Prasad hails HMTV for unbiased news

Chirala: Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad appreciated the management and staff of HMTV, the 24-hr Telugu news channel, for their transparency in journalism and higher standards of ethics in the profession.

He released the HMTV calendar - 2022 in Chirala on Tuesday and handed over the first copy to the channel Prakasam district senior staff reporter, P Siva Rajesh.

The shooting of a new Telugu movie, Sasanasabha, in which the versatile actor Rajendra Prasad is playing the leading role, started in Chirala on Tuesday. The actor invited the HMTV team to the spot and discussed various topics of his personal interests and released the HMTV 2022 calendar. He handed over the copies to district head Siva Rajesh and reporters from Assembly constituencies Sk Kalesha Vali, K Rammohan, K Hari Babu, Madar Ali, PY Khan, G Naresh, Brahmaiah and others. He said that he is a regular viewer of HMTV and appreciated the management for developing the channel as a platform for unbiased and trustworthy news.

Meanwhile, Kandukur DSP Kande Srinivasa Rao released the HMTV calendar 0 2022 at Kanigiri on Tuesday and extended new year wishses to the HMTV management, staff, viewers and local reporter MV Narayana Reddy.