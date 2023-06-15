Chirala: St Ann’s College gets Asia-Pacific excellence award

Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology (SACET), Chirala, has been honored as the Outstanding Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh by Asia Pacific Education and Technology organisation that recognises and promotes excellence in education and technology across Asia Pacific region.

In a press release on Wednesday, College Secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and Correspondent Srimantula Lakshmana Rao said the award was received by SACET Principal Dr Venu Gopal Rao at the Summit organised on the theme – ‘Future Technology in Higher Education - the New Education Policy (NEP) Perspective in Goa. Sarpreet Singh Gill, Secretary of the Department of Education in the government of Goa, attended the programme as the chief guest while Dr Sanjay B Chordia, founder-president and Chairman of Suryadatta Group of Institutions, Pune, delivered the keynote address. Universities and colleges were awarded at the summit for their contribution to various academic criteria as per evaluation made by Education Post.

St Ann’s College Principal Dr Moida Venu Gopala Rao thanked the esteemed organisation for the award, which showcases the college’s dedication to quality education, excellent job placements and social responsibility. He elaborated that Asia Pacific Education and Technology assesses the engineering colleges based on their facilities, teaching methods, social activities, and job opportunities for the students. He also highlighted some of the achievements of the college, such as its accreditation by NBA and NAAC, its collaboration with various industries and research institutes, its participation in national and international competitions and projects, and its support to rural development and environmental awareness.