Five of a family found dead at home in Vijayawada, police starts probe

Tragedy struck in the city of Vijayawada as five members of the same family were found dead in their home in the Patamata area. The deceased were identified as D. Srinivas (40), a well-known orthopedic doctor, his wife Usha (38), their two children Shailaja (9) and Srihan (8), and Srinivas' mother Ramanamma (65).

The horrifying discovery was made on Tuesday morning by the family's maid, who spotted Srinivas in a distressed state on the balcony. Alarmed, she quickly alerted neighbors and the authorities. Upon arrival, the police found the lifeless bodies of Srinivas' wife, children, and mother inside the house, all with their throats slit.

The police are investigating to find out whether it is a suicide of murder and also cause of the incident.