 Uttarakhand suspends 14 Patanjali products for misleading ads

In the misleading ad case, Uttarakhand took action on Monday by suspending manufacturing licences for 14 products from Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. and Divya Pharmacy. This decision came due to repeated violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The state's licencing authority issued an order on April 15, 2024, suspending the licences of various Patanjali products, Swasari Pravahi, Eyegrit Gold, Livogrit, Madhugrit, MuktaVati Extra Power, Lipidom, Swasari Gold, Swasari Avaleh, MadhunashiniVati Extra Power, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Livamrit Advance, Bp Grit, and Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop. Uttarakhand government action on Patanjali misleading ads came into immediate effect under Rule 159(1) of The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

The District Unani and Ayurvedic Officer of Haridwar filed a criminal complaint against Acharya Balkrishna, Swami Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, and Divya Pharmacy under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, which is for Objectionable Advertisements. The Uttarakhand government's decision to suspend licence further escalates the situation.

Earlier, the Supreme Court addressed a case regarding misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda. The court instructed the company to issue a public apology in newspapers, equal in size to its product advertisements. This move aims at ensuring consumer safety in Patanjali product sales.

The Supreme Court postponed contempt proceedings against Patanjali founders Balkrishna and Ramdev as they failed to file an affidavit regarding the public apology published in newspapers. The court also questioned the Indian Medical Association for pointing fingers at Patanjali while its own doctors endorse allopathic medicines. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.