Naveen files nomination for Hinjili seat for 6th term

Berhampur: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for Hinjili Assembly seat in Ganjam district seeking re-election for the sixth term.

The Chief Minister reached the Sub-Collector's office at Chhatrapur and submitted his papers. Before submitting his papers, Naveen went to Tara Tarini temple to offer prayers at the shrine. Naveen has been elected as a legislator from Hinjili Assembly segment five times in a row since 2000. Hinjili comes under Aska Lok Sabha seat and will go to polls on May 20. Along with Hinjili, Naveen this time will also contest from Kantabanji Assembly segment in Bolangir district.