Chirala: Weavers seek help under Atmanirbhar Bharat package

Chirala: The Rashtra Chenetha Jana Samakhya organised a demonstration in the Kotha Pandillapalli village of Vetapalem mandal on Wednesday, with weavers holding placards demanding the implementation of the Atmanirbhar Bharath package to the handlooms and handicrafts workers also.



The president of Rashtra Chenetha Jana Samakhya Macharla Mohan Rao, and other weavers Devana Veera Nagewara Rao, Vavilala Dasaradhi, Sajja Girijapathi, Prudhvi Naga Raju, Karna Hanumantharao, and other villagers of Kotha Pandillapalli said that the handloom sector provides livelihoods to more than 1,22,644 households and 35,556 allied workers in Andhra Pradesh, according to Fourth All India Handloom Census, 2019-20.

They said that the handloom weavers were severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as they are not having any surplus money on hand to maintain their families, because of low earnings between Rs 5000 and Rs 15000 per month. They claimed that they lost about 70 man-days of the average 231 man-days in the year and are likely to face severe starvation in the coming few weeks.

They demanded that the government should recognise the crisis in the handloom and handicrafts sector and take immediate steps to restart their work for their regular livelihood.

They sought subsided yarn material and all other measures under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package to handloom and handicrafts sector as social security measures for the poor.

They demanded that the government provide Rs 3,000/- per month for 6 months period for handloom weavers and handicrafts artisans in addition to regular ration and immediate steps to establish production and procurement centers in Handlooms Clusters with Rs 300 crores as seed capital. They also demanded that the Government of India should provide a moratorium of 3 years from paying GST on handloom products and handicrafts to survive the present crisis and take necessary steps immediately for transportation of cotton and silk yarn from other states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.