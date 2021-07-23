Chirala : Women safety must be top priority for police, says SP Malika Garg

Chirala : The protection of women should be a top priority to the police personnel, and they should ensure justice to the victims, said the new Prakasam district SP Malika Garg.

She inspected several police stations in the Chirala subdivision on Thursday and gave necessary instructions to the officers.

During her visit to the Chirala subdivision, the SP inspected the Chirala I town, II town, traffic, rural, Epurupalem, Vetapalem and Chinaganjam police stations along with the SDPO office in Chirala.

In her visits to the police stations, she reviewed the situation in the premises, computer room, lockup room and enquired about the details of staff on duty, their performance and jurisdictional limits of the stations. She ordered the personnel to perform their duties without compromise and warned laziness will not be tolerated. She also ordered the traffic police to ensure smooth traffic in the town.

The SP ordered the officers to make sure a female police officer posted at the reception, be polite to every complainant and give high priority to the safety and protection of women and girls. She ordered them to ensure swift justice for the victims as soon as they receive the information about untoward incidents.

She instructed the officers to conduct counselling to rowdy sheeters, step up the surveillance to prevent thefts and investigate cases using modern technologies. She directed them to keep track of pending cases and expedite the investigations.

In her meeting with the village and ward women protection secretaries, the SP learnt about the issues they are facing in discharging their duties. She told them to take steps to make every woman install Disha App on her phone and install it by the door-to-door campaign. She asked them to be aware of the misbehaving people in their area, geographical conditions, crime hotspots and other key information and exchange with local police from time to time.

Later, the SP Malika Garg visited the Saraswatha Niketan Library in Vetapalam and gone through the old editions of the newspapers available there. Chirala DSP P Srikanth and SB-I inspector K Venkateswarlu accompanied her on the tour.