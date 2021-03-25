Chiranjeevi expresses joy over naming Orvakal Airport after Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

Tollywood actor Megastar Chiranjeevi was elated with YS Jagan's announcement of naming Kurnool District Orvakal Airport as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy airport. Chiranjeevi said he was happy with the decision to pay due respect to the Indian freedom fighter. Meanwhile, CM Jagan along with Union Minister P Hardeep Singh on Thursday inaugurated the Orvakal Airport, which is being built by the Andhra Pradesh state government, and dedicated it to the nation. On this occasion, CM Jagan announced the name of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy for Orvakal Airport.

Responding to this on Twitter, Chiranjeevi said, "Heartened and Overjoyed at the Honourable CM YS Jagan's announcement naming Kurnool Airport after the First-ever Freedom Fighter of India Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, Much deserved recognition to the greatest patriot and unsung Hero. He further wrote that he was fortunate and honoured to play the great soul on screen.

Heartened & Overjoyed at the Hon'ble CM @ysjagan 's announcement naming #KurnoolAirport after the Firstever Freedom Fighter of India #UyyalavadaNarasimhaReddy Much deserved recognition to the greatest patriot & unsung Hero.Was fortunate & honored to play the great soul on screen — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2021

It is known that the megastar Chiranjeevi played the lead role in the movie 'Saira' based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film was directed by Surender Reddy and produced by mega power star Ram Charan.