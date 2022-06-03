Chiranjeevi has no plans to return to active politics: Nagababu

Vizianagaram: Jana Sena Party leader K Nagendrababu (Nagababu) on Thursday said that his brother and megastar Chiranjeevi is passionate about cinema. He said Chiranjeevi was happy with his films and service to the film community and was not willing to return to active politics. Nagababu visited Vizianagaram and held meetings with his party leaders and followers on Thursday.



Addressing the media, the JSP leader said, "JSP always has the moral support of Chiranjeevi. However, Chiranjeevi is not in a position to enter politics. North Andhra has plenty of natural resources. It is unfortunate people migrate from here due to poverty," he said.

Nagababu said various political leaders have looted the resources of North Andhra so far but Jana Sena will lead the Vizianagaram towards the path of progress and development. All the political parties including YSRC have neglected the North Andhra, he said adding that they were exploiting the region instead of developing it. During his speech he targeted YSRCP for ignoring the people of the region. P Yasaswi and other senior leaders were present.