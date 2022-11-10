Chiranjeevi or Pawan Kalyan can become CM only with Congress support

Nellore: Former MP and senior Congress leader Dr Chinta Mohan said a Kapu leader like Chiranjeevi or Pawan Kalyan should get support from the Congress if they want to become the Chief Minister of the State. He said Kapu and Balija community people were aspiring for their community member in the top position.

He addressed the media at Rapur in the Nellore district on Wednesday and said there was no chance for these communities with YSR Congress and TDP as they prefer their own community. Congress respects the sentiments of communities and supports them to realise their dreams.

Further, he said there was no money for traders, farmers and common people due to the demonetisation of currency in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for the plight of these sections. BJP is accountable for the collapse of the economy in the country and the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh is also following the footsteps of the Centre, he said.

He expressed concern over the condition of Dalits in the State and that more than 50 pc of the community population were remaining as labourers in rural areas failing to pursue higher education. The SC Corporation has not been functioning now and most people were facing problems to eke out a living, the former MP said.

He took objection to providing posts to over 50 per cent DSPs coming from the Reddy community in crucial positions. He felt that this was an "insult" to Dalits.

Chinta Mohan said the AP population were looking for a change in the political scenario and predicted that here would be a fight between the Congress and TDP in the State in the 2024 elections.