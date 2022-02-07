Chittoor: 1,989 unemployed youth get offer letters at job mela

Piler (Chittoor district): A job meal was organised for the benefit of unemployed youth belonged at Sanjay Gandhi Degree College in Piler town on Sunday. The job mela organised jointly by the Department of Skill Development and Training and Maharshi Abhyudaya Seva Samithi (MASS), was inaugurated by Piler MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy.

Over 31 reputed companies including Bharat FIH Limited, Amara Raja, FoxConn and Greentech participated in the mela. Amara Raja selected 358 candidates, Bharath FIH Ltd 210 candidates, Fox Conn 120 and Greentech 98.

Over 3,200 youth registered for a total of 3,400 vacancies in the constituency of which 1,989 got jobs based on their qualifications.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA C Ramachandra Reddy said it was a historical event providing jobs to 1,989 unemployed youth in the constituency and reiterated that the required steps are being taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for eradicating unemployment in the state. He advised the youth to improve their skills to cope with the increasing competition for jobs and informed a permanent office will be set up soon facilitating the unemployed youth for making registrations for jobs.

Joint Collector (Aasara) Rajasekhar said a helpdesk was set up for the benefit of candidates who walk in for interviews and informed that the government has been planned to set up skill university in 50 acres in the district which offers skill development based courses and also a college in each constituency in the district to train educated poor youth to crack the jobs.

Later, the MLA along with TTD Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar and JC Rajasekhar handed over appointment letters to the selected candidates.

ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, SETVEN CEO Murali Krishna, Skill Development Department manager Syamprasad, MASS co-ordinator Jnanasekhar Reddy, officials and public representatives were present.