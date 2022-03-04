Chittoor: 2,829 pleas seeking Madanapalli district submitted to Collector

Madanapalli, (Chittoor district): Intensifying the stir for Madanapalli district, people from various walks of life submitted 2,829 representations to District Collector M Hari Narayanan at his office in Chittoor on Thursday.

Madanapalli Zilla Sadhana Samithi (MZSS) which has been spearheading the movement for Madanapalli district with Madanapalli as district headquarter for nearly two years, well before the new districts were announced by the state government recently, collected the representations for submitting it to the district collector.

Many MJSS leaders went in a procession to the collectorate where they raised slogans in support of their demand. Later a delegation of MJSS led by its convener PTM Siva Prasad met the collector and stressed the need for creation of Madanapalli district for the development of the division. After submitting the representations, Siva Prasad said it was sad the government proposal for new districts failed to fulfill the aspirations of people of Madanapalli fighting for a separate Madanapalli district, forcing the people taking to streets.

Taking the opportunity given by the government for submitting any objections on the proposed districts, the MJSS collected the representation to seek the government reconsider its decision and issue required orders for Madanapalli district, he explained.

Without mincing words, he said that if the government failed to respect the sentiments of Madanapalli people and ignore to recognise its hoary past, historical facts and need, the MJSS will go all out to see the government accept the demand.

In the same breath, he warned that the YSRCP has to pay a heavy price if Madanapalli district was not carved out and the MJSS will not rest till the ruling party candidates were defeated in the next elections in Madanapalli, Punganur, Piler and Tamballapalli constituencies. MJSS leader including B Srichandu, M Harikirshna, S Narasimhulu, K Divakar and others were present.