Chittoor: Acquire 2,000 acres of land by July-end, officials told

Chittoor: District Collector S Shan Mohan instructed the authorities concerned to acquire 2,000 acres of land to establish industries in Palamaner and Punganur mandals before the end of July.

Impetus should be given to encourage the prospective entrepreneurs to establish industries in the district for which due action plan should be drafted with immediate effect, he said. Participating at a meet held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he said that Minister for Industries P Ramachandra Reddy has provided a road map for establishing industries in Punganur and Palamaner Assembly constituencies for which the required land of 2,000 acres should be acquired on war-footing.

He said that there was excellent potential for setting up industries in the western parts of the district. He directed the APIIC authorities to focus on land-pooling.

The District Collector stressed that training should be imparted to unskilled youth at the industrial establishments. All infrastructural facilities should be provided for industries in the district.

APIIC zonal manager Suhani, District Industries Centre general manager Chandrasekhar, DRDA PD Thulasi, Skill Development Corporation officers Guna Sekhar and Saritha Reddy were present.