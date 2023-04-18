Chittoor: Address grievances on priority basis says Collector S Shanmohan

Chittoor : District Collector S Shanmohan said that Spandana has been proved as the most effective platform to resolve people's grievances.

Receiving petitions at Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been regularly evaluating the outcome of Spandana and directed the officials to give top priority for resolving grievances of petitioners. He stressed that steps should be taken for providing minimum basic facilities like drinking water kiosks and shelters in view of harsh summer season.

In the programme, the collector has received 211 petitions and of them 136 are related to revenue department. Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, Trainee Collector Megha Swaroop, Trainee Deputy Collector Kiranmayee and District Revenue Officer N Rajasekhar were present. At SP office, SP Y Rishanth Reddy has received 24 petitions while Municipal Commissioner J Aruna received 9 pleas in Spandana organised at their offices.