Chittoor: Cock lays eggs, veterinary officer says it is due to genetic defect

Chittoor: In a shocking incident that took place in Thottambedu mandal of Chittoor district, a cock laid eggs which left everybody in surprise. Going into details, the cock which belongs to a man named Sabrahmanium who lives in ST Colony at Peddakannali village of Thottambedu mandal in Chittoor district had noticed that his cock has laid eggs and was shocked that the cock was laying eggs,



However, he took the eggs and laid them under the cock and was even more shocked as it hatched five chicks. At present, the cock is taking care of five chicks.

On the other hand, the villagers who came to know about the matter went to see the cock and the children. However, veterinary officer Veerabhadra Reddy explained about the cock laying eggs. He said such incidents are rare due to genetic defects.