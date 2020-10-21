Chittoor Collector Dr N B Gupta stresses need to create awareness on Covid among students

Chittoor: District Collector Dr N B Gupta said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister, steps should be taken with immediate effect for creating awareness against Covid-19 among the students as schools and colleges will be reopened at any point of time. All the ongoing works pertaining to the schools under Naadu-Nedu programme should be completed on a war footing, he added.

Addressing district officers at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Gupta stressed that there was dire need to reduce the Covid 19 mortality by creating awareness on the effects of coronavirus. He said that the students should follow the guidelines of Covid-19, like wearing face mask, keeping physical distance, using sanitisers and other precautions.

Dr Gupta said, "As per the directions of the Chief Minister, construction of the buildings of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Sachivalyams, Anganwadi centres, and YSR health clinics should be completed without any delay. The performance of the Sachivalyams should be improved and all sorts of services for the public should be attended to in village and ward secretariats".

He added that the Chief Minister would launch Jaganna Thodu scheme on November 6, in which the bankers should play a crucial role. In view of the heavy rains recorded in the district, compensation for crop loss should be paid at the earliest, he said. Earlier, the district collector had participated in Chief Minister's video conference along with SP Senthil Kumar, joint collectors K Markendeyulu, V Veerabrahmam and others were present.