Chittoor: ‘Create awareness on Jaganannaku Chebudam’

Chittoor : Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna on Thursday directed the commissioners of civic bodies to deploy volunteers of Ward Sachivalayams for popularising Jaganannaku Chebudam programme. Addressing the ward admins and secretaries here, she said that District Collector S Shanmohan has gave clear cut instructions to all the commissioners to deploy ward volunteers of Sachivalayams for due canvassing. She said the volunteers should visit each house in their respective division two days in a week on Friday and Saturday and brief people on Jaganannaku Chebudam programme. They must ensure that the grievances of public would be resolved through Jaganannaku Chebudam as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy personally monitoring the grievances of the public.

The admins and secretaries of Ward Sachivalayams should coordinate with volunteers and make the programme a grand success, she added. Assistant Commissioner Govardhan and Municipal Health Officer Ramesh were present.