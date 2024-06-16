Social media buzz about Gdl MLA Bandla to join Congress

Live
There has been significant buzz on social media about Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, the MLA from Gadwal in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district
Gadwal: There has been significant buzz on social media about Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, the MLA from Gadwal in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, possibly leaving the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress party.
This speculation arises amid concerns that BRS has not achieved much in government affairs and police stations, leading to pressure from party leaders and public representatives for Reddy to switch allegiance.
Reddy acknowledged the pressure but stated that no final decision has been made regarding his potential move to the Congress.
