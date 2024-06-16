  • Menu
Bhadradri Kothagudem collector Jitesh V Patil helps accident victims

Bhadradri Kothagudem Dist: The first day of the ceremony.. Bhadradri Collector Jitesh V Patil who showed humanity by taking the injured to the hospital in his vehicle.

Four people were seriously injured when an auto two-wheeler D bought an auto at Sarapaka cross road in Burgampadu mandal.

In the road accident incident in which one person was seriously injured, the people expressed their happiness that the District Collector himself helped the injured at the scene of the incident.

