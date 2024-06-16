CBIC launches awareness campaign against fraud in name of Indian Customs

New Delhi: As various incidents of fraudulent individuals posing as Indian Customs officers cheating the public of their hard-earned money across the country have come to light via news portals/social media platforms, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Sunday launched a multi-modal awareness campaign to counter these frauds through public awareness.



The campaign will include -- newspaper advertisements, SMS/Emails to the general public, social media campaigns, and public awareness campaigns by CBIC field formations across the country in coordination with local administration and trade bodies to spread awareness on this issue, CBIC mentioned.

The CBIC also advised the public to take certain measures to safeguard themselves from becoming a victim of such scams.

It said that Indian Customs officers never contact the public via phone, SMS, or e-mail for payment of duty in private accounts.

"Disconnect calls and never respond to messages, if you suspect fraud or encounter any irregularities".

CBIC also advised not to share or disclose personal information such as passwords, CVV, Aadhaar number, etc., or send money to unknown individuals or organisations without verifying their identity and legitimacy.

It further mentioned immediately reporting such cases to www.cybercrime.gov.in or helpline number 1930, if anyone comes to know about such scams.