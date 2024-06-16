Ram Charan shares heartwarming journey of fatherhood with daughter Klin Kaara

Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first daughter, Klin Kaara, in June 2023. As Klin approaches her first birthday, Ram Charan opened up about the profound bond he has developed with his daughter and how fatherhood has transformed his life.

On his first Father's Day, Ram Charan shared his experiences, stating, "During the first six months, I felt mostly a sense of responsibility and awareness of a new family member. The bond between a mother and child amazed me, and I struggled to replicate that connection. A senior parent friend reassured me that it's normal and that connections can develop over time. Now that Klin recognizes and interacts with people, everything has changed. She misses me when I'm not home, and I feel left out when I'm not around her, so I don't feel like going out."

Ram Charan revealed that he now plans his work schedule around Klin, intending to do so until she starts school. "I don't want to miss a single moment with Klin. After working hard for 15 years, I now aim to be home by 6 pm. I tell my producers this is how it will be. When I see her, my heart lights up. I don't even feel like going to work. I don't let her go for a shower in the morning; I'm like, babies don't need a shower! I'm that addicted to her," he said.

The doting father also highlighted his hands-on approach, saying, "I feed Klin at least twice a day and do my readings with her. Upasana is a fantastic parent, but when it comes to feeding her, no one can beat me. I have a superpower in getting her to finish her food."

Ram Charan emphasized the importance of being a hands-on father, stating, "In the early years, it's crucial to provide children with a sense of security. These foundation years are vital to prevent future attention-seeking habits. I take her to play school, swimming classes, and involve her in my routines to ensure we are part of each other's lives."







