Chittoor custard apples invade East Godavari market

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Custard apples were once abundant in many parts of the combined Godavari districts. However, the harvest of the custard apple has been decreasing gradually over the years due to reasons like widening of roads, industrialisation, cultivation of palm oil and other commercial crops.

Way back, the name Rajamahendravaram was synonymous with custard apples. Chikkala, Gokavaram, Korukonda, Rajanagaram and other areas of East Godavari district are famous for custard apple plantations. Now in many areas, these trees were cut down. Due to the decrease in cultivation, the production has come down considerably and several parts of East Godavari district including Rajahmundry are importing custard apples from other districts.

Hence, the prices of these fruits are skyrocketing. Custard apples were already imported from Chittoor district and are seen everywhere in the markets of Godavari districts. Last year, 25 fruits were sold for more than Rs 600 against this year's price of 25 pieces at Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400. As local fruits are yet to come, taking advantage of the situation, traders are selling them at higher prices to make quick bucks.

Venkateshwarlu and Kota Nagu, fruit traders in Rajahmundry, said that these custard apples are being imported into the local market from the surrounding areas of Chittoor and many people are keen on buying them. Nagu said that it will take more than one month for the custard apples to grow in Godavari districts to reach the market.