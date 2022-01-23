Chittoor: Dalit woman alleges torture in police custody

Chittoor: A Dalit woman in Chittoor on Saturday alleged that she was tortured by the police when she was taken into custody for questioning on theft charges.

According to the victim, Umamaheswari has been working as maidservant in a house of Chittoor sub-jail superintendent Venugopal Reddy for one year.

She was taken into custody after the cash of Rs 2 lakh was found missing from the officers' house.

She was let off after beating black and blue using third degree methods, which led her to lost consciousness. Her husband and mother took her to government hospital from police station and admitted where she was discharged at the behest of police after a day. She demanded a probe and punishment to those people who tortured her.

Meanwhile, TDP state spokesperson Sapthagiri Prasad strongly condemned the brutal act of police personnel and demanded action against responsible staff. When The Hans India contacted Chittoor DSP Sudhakar Reddy he denied any torture or resorted to third degree methods. However, he said she was taken to the station for enquiry later let off. Meanwhile Anantapur Range DIG S Senthil Kumar appointed Chittoor ASP D N Mahesh to probe into the issue.