  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: Dalit woman alleges torture in police custody

Umamaheswari, who was allegedly beaten by police at One town police station in Chittoor, briefing how she was tortured by police in the name of investigation
x

Umamaheswari, who was allegedly beaten by police at One town police station in Chittoor, briefing how she was tortured by police in the name of investigation

Highlights

A Dalit woman in Chittoor on Saturday alleged that she was tortured by the police when she was taken into custody for questioning on theft charges.

Chittoor: A Dalit woman in Chittoor on Saturday alleged that she was tortured by the police when she was taken into custody for questioning on theft charges.

According to the victim, Umamaheswari has been working as maidservant in a house of Chittoor sub-jail superintendent Venugopal Reddy for one year.

She was taken into custody after the cash of Rs 2 lakh was found missing from the officers' house.

She was let off after beating black and blue using third degree methods, which led her to lost consciousness. Her husband and mother took her to government hospital from police station and admitted where she was discharged at the behest of police after a day. She demanded a probe and punishment to those people who tortured her.

Meanwhile, TDP state spokesperson Sapthagiri Prasad strongly condemned the brutal act of police personnel and demanded action against responsible staff. When The Hans India contacted Chittoor DSP Sudhakar Reddy he denied any torture or resorted to third degree methods. However, he said she was taken to the station for enquiry later let off. Meanwhile Anantapur Range DIG S Senthil Kumar appointed Chittoor ASP D N Mahesh to probe into the issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X