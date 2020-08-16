Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy lauds services of corona warriors

Chittoor: Unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of 74th Independence Day celebrations held at Police Grounds here on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy declared that the district has been achieving the targets of all the developmental and welfare schemes with the active cooperation of people and public representatives in the year.

Despite facing the herculean task for combating the corona pandemic, the police, medical and sanitary personnel were relentlessly striving as warriors and implementing all the welfare schemes with distinction, he added.

On the occasion, he reeled out the achievements of the district administration in various sectors. District Collector Dr N B Gupta, MP N Reddappa, MLA A Srinivasulu, SP S Senthil Kumar, Joint Collector V Veera Brahman and others were present.