Chittoor: Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy says seize liquor stocks from bars

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for Excise and Commercial Taxes, K Narayanaswamy instructed the district collectors to seize the available liquor stocks from all the bars and restaurants in the state, as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The state government ordered to close down all wine shops and bars during the lockdown period. Even though, several incidents of selling and transporting the liquor secretly, distorting the spirit of lockdown, came to the notice of the government.



Speaking to The Hans India here on Thursday , the minister recalled that the police and excise forces jointly raided several bar and restaurants in the Chittoor city, where the sale of liquor was taking place. The Deputy CM further said that he has directed all the district collectors in the state to take immediate steps for taking over the available liquor stocks a curb the illegal sale.

The Deputy CM further said that, CM Jagan is relentlessly striving to enforce lockdown to combat the pandemic COVID- 19. "Social distancing would certainly be the effective measure to save from the corona virus threat. A humble appeal was made to all religions to worship their Gods confining to their houses only. Home quarantine is the need of the hour. It would be a daunting task on the part of the Government to provide masks, sanitizers and other needful devices to all the persons in the state at a time" he opined .

He also said that all the YCP legislators and MPs were actively taking part in alerting the public for preventing the spread of coronavirus and the implementation of lockdown too. Asked whether it would be advisable to extend the lockdown , he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take a decision shortly keeping all the pros and cons about it. The Deputy CM then left for Tirupati to attend a video conference in which district collector NB Gupta and others would take part .