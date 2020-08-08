Chittoor district collector NB Gupta nods for Kanipakam Brahmotsavam

Chittoor: The stalemate in Kanipakam Temple Brahmotsvams has ended due to the consent given by district collector Dr. N. B. Gupta.

The fete will commence on August 22 and ends by September 11. Keeping in view the intimidating COvID 19 pandemic, it has been decided to allow 3,000 to 4,000 devotees per day during the fete subject to the condition of wearing a face mask, keeping physical distance and applying sanitizer.

Entry tickets would be issued to limited devotees. No outside processions would be allowed and prescribed sevas are restricted with in the temple premises. Devotees are insisted to under go for all COVID 19 precautionary medical tests on random basis. Expenditure of the fete is minimised for Rs. 12 lakhs only from Rs. 1.cr.