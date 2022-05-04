Chittoor: Five held RAMs, processors worth Rs 70L recovered

Chittoor: The Chittoor police have arrested five persons and recovered computer parts worth Rs 70 lakh like RAMs and processors from them, according to SP Y Rishanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that the gang consisting of K Murali, P Sekhar and P Venkat Siva Reddy, the residents of Vellore, Tamil Nadu and K Venkata Reddy and P Gopi, residents of Kadapa district , used to steal the RAMs and processors from the computer laboratories of various engineering colleges situated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states.

He said that Puthalapattu police while checking the vehicles on Puthalapattu–Naidupet highway on Tuesday and have stopped a car coming from Vellore. The police have found processors and RAMs in the car and arrested five persons travelling in the car.

During the interrogation, members of the gang have confessed that they used to steal the processors and rams from various engineering colleges, situated at Chittoor, Kadapa, vKurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati, Guntur, Eluru and others districts right from 2021 onwards and they were involved in 28 cases so far. He said the gang used to sell the stolen processors and RAMs at Vellore and Chennai. The police have recovered 1,140 RAMs , 95 processors, a car and a cash of Rs 1.5 lakh total worth Rs 70 lakh, the SP said. Puthalapattu police have registered a case and sent the accused to judicial remand. Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.