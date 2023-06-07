Chittoor: Gadapa Gadapaku Mahila Police programme to be launched soon

Chittoor: First of its kind in the State, Gadapa Gadapaku Mahila Police (GGMP) Programme would be launched shortly in Chittoor district with an objective of ensuring safety and security of women, according to SP Y Rishanth Reddy.

Training would be imparted for all the Mahila constables working in Sachivalayams in Chittoor district in this regard, he added. The police department has organised a workshop relating to GGMP here at Nagaiah Kalakshethram on Tuesday. Above 500 Mahila constables have taken part in the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Rishanth Reddy said that a constructive strategy has been developed in the district to protect the interests of women through GGMP programme.

”Each Mahila police constable would visit each house both in villages and towns to evolve safety measures for women. The working conditions of the women would be uploaded in the prescribed police app. Each Mahila police constable would create awareness among women on cyber crimes during her visit to each house,” he stated.

The SP pointed out that the police department has conducted a number of women oriented programmes in the district and it has helped in bringing down the crime rate against women significantly.

District revenue officer N Rajasekhar, ASP ( SEB) Lakshmi, DSPs Babu Prasad, Srinivasa Reddy, Vishna Raghu Veer, Town CI Bhaskar and others were present.