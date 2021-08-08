Top
Chittoor: Harassed by in-laws for male child, woman cop commits suicide

Constable Sukanya
Highlights

  • The victim Sukanya, who is on maternity leave, committed suicide by hanging herself to a branch of tree just beside her in-law’s house in Karthikeyapuram
  • The couple has two daughters, elder daughter 3-year-old and younger daughter 2-month-old

Gangadhara Nellore(Chittoor): A 29-year-old woman constable committed suicide by hanging herself at her in-law's village at Karthikeya Puram in Penumuru mandal on Sunday.

According to information, the victim Sukanya was working as woman constable in Tirumala II-Town police station and was recruited in 2014 batch.

She belonged to T Chavatapalli near Chittoor and got married Prasad, a native of Karthikeyapuram, five years back.

The couple has two daughters, elder daughter 3-year-old and younger daughter 2-month-old. Sukanya, who was on maternity leave, committed suicide by hanging herself to a branch of tree just beside her in-law's house in Karthikeyapuram. The villagers, who found her body hanging, informed to Penumuru police. Based on the tip-off, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Ruia hospital for post-mortem.

Parents of deceased reached the Karthikeyapuram and lodged a complaint with police alleging that their daughter committed suicide due to harassment of in-laws and husband for giving birth to two girl babies. The in-laws tortured Sukanya mentally for not having male kid, the parents alleged.

Based on the complaint, Penumuru police registered a harassment case under domestic violence and launched investigation.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Police Officers Association president Somu Sekhar condemned the harassment of in-laws for not having a male child and demanded to take stern action against the responsible for her death.

