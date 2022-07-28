Chittoor: Interstate house burglar held

Chittoor: Chittoor police with the coordination of rural and Karvertinagaram police arrested an interstate burglar and chain snatcher at reserve forest area here on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Thiruveedula Mahesh,33 of Sita Nagar in Guntur town.

Producing two accused in separate cases before media at DPO here on Wednesday, SP Y Rishanth Reddy said Mahesh was involved in several house thefts and chain snatchings to meet his lavish expenses.

After the arrest, the police recovered 400 grams of ornaments from him, the SP said and added during investigation the accused admitted he was involved in 150 house thefts in AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra states. The SP said four cases registered in Prakasam district, 9 in Guntur rural, one in Krishna district, two in Kurnool, 4 in Vijayawada urban, 4 in Guntur urban, two in Anantapur, 1 in Tirupati urban, 11 in Nellore and 3 in Mahabubnagar, 8 in Siddipet, three in Khammam, 2 in Sangareddy districts from Telangana state.

In another incident, the SP said that Chalam Palyam Nagaraju (27) belonged to Gundugani Harijanawada in Karveti Nagaram mandal was arrested at Chintamandi Cross by the Karveti Nagaram police on the charges of involving in chain-snatching cases.

The police recovered 4 Mangala Suthrams weighing 108 grams and a motorcycle from him, he stated.