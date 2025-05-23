Chittoor kicks off month-long Yogandhra campaign

Chittoor: A month-long yoga awareness campaign began in Chittoor on Thursday, marking the lead-up to the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21. The initiative, part of the state government’s ‘Yogandhra’ programme, was launched in the presence of Member of Parliament Daggumalla Prasada Rao, District Collector Sumit Kumar, Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu, MLA G Jagan Mohan and other officials.

The Yogandhra programme aims to highlight the physical and mental benefits of regular yoga practice. Speaking at the inaugural event, MP Prasada Rao underlined the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for holistic health. “Yoga should become a regular part of our routine, just like food. It paves the way to complete wellness by preventing diseases and boosting energy levels,” he said.

District Collector Sumit Kumar noted that the campaign is being launched a month in advance to ensure widespread awareness. “Every year we observe International Yoga Day on June 21. This year, the state government has initiated the Yogandhra programme early to promote yoga at the village, mandal, and district levels. Our goal is to reach everyone with a message about yoga’s role in reducing health issues.”

Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu highlighted the inclusion of yoga in police training. “Yoga is specially integrated into our training programmes. It helps in improving flexibility, maintaining alertness, and reducing stress at work,” he said. The event also saw participation from CHUDA Chairperson K Hemalatha, DRO K Mohan Kumar, other officials, senior citizens, and students.