Chittoor: Lack of Covaxin disappoints people

Chittoor: Many people who are coming for the second dose of vaccination expressed serious concern due to lack of Covaxin in several primary health centres (PHCs), urban health centres (UHCs) and government hospitals in the district. Despite huge demand for Covaxin, the district has received just 8,000 doses leaving the beneficiaries a worried lot.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Thursday, Dr Anuradha, chief medical officer, Satyanrayanapurm Urban Health Centre, said that Covaxin doses were not supplied to health centre resulting in disappointment among the people who came to the health centre for the second dose.

It can be recalled that wide publicity was given on commencement of second dose on Thursday in all the PHCs, UHCs and government hospitals.

She said that due to non-availability of Covaxin doses, it became difficult to convince people who got the indigenous vaccine in their first dose.

She appealed the district medical and health officer to supply the needful quantity of Covaxin to meet the demand.

She further said that people above 45 years should come forward and get vaccine without any apprehensions. Ninety-eight coronavirus positive cases were registered in Chittoor city in 24 hours on Thursday.