Chittoor: Massive plantation of saplings taken up

Chittoor: City MP N Reddappa stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed for developing the forests by planting saplings on a massive scale. About 20 crore of saplings would be planted in the state during the year for which the people and the forest department should achieve 70 percent of the survival of the plants, he said. On the occasion of 71st Vanamahotsavam Week Celebration, the Forest Department has organised tree plantation programme at N R Pet on Wednesday in which Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu presided over the fete.



Addressing on the occasion, Chittoor M P N Reddappa listed out the achievements of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government during the past 15 months for developing the state. ``The Chief Minister has decided to distribute above 30 lakh house sites by August 15. Tree plantation drive should be initiated involving of various sections of people and officials, " he said.

District Collector N B Gupta said that massive campaign should be initiated to create awareness against the ill effects of deforestation with the active participation of the locals and the students. Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu, SP S Senthil Kumar, ASP YR Reddy, DFO Narendran and others were present. The participants have planted different species in the villages in which Social Forestry DFO Srinivasulu has taken initiative.