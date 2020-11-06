Chittoor: Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy commences four-day Padayatra Punganuru
Chittoor: On the eve of completion of three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy has commenced his proposed four-day Padayathra at Punganuru today amid thousands of his followers.
He paid floral tributes to then CM Y. S Rajasekhara Reddy statue and then offered prayers to Goddess Gangamma. Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy, DCCB Chairperson Reddamma and others accompanied the minister.
It has become a hectic task for the police to regulate the heavy crowds during the event it may be stated.
