Chittoor: Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy commences four-day Padayatra Punganuru

Chittoor: On the eve of completion of three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy has commenced his proposed four-day Padayathra at Punganuru today amid thousands of his followers.

He paid floral tributes to then CM Y. S Rajasekhara Reddy statue and then offered prayers to Goddess Gangamma. Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy, DCCB Chairperson Reddamma and others accompanied the minister.

It has become a hectic task for the police to regulate the heavy crowds during the event it may be stated.