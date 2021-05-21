Chittoor: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy asks MLAs, MPs to work for curbing virus spread

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy stated that the elected representatives should come forward in containing the Covid-19 by educating people on Covid appropriate behaviour. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has already instructed all the legislators, MPs and Ministers to take part in creating awareness on Covid guidelines and the steps taken by the government to tackle the crisis.

Inaugurating the Covid Hospital in Punganur on Friday, the minister reiterated that the government was committed to meet the requirement of beds in Covid hospitals. He also exhorted the medical fraternity to strive for achieving zero per cent of mortality rate with Covid by efficiently treating the patients.

It may be stated here that Punganur Community Centre has been converted into Covid hospital as per the instructions of the minister. Earlier the minister launched Covid care centre at Sadum also.

The Minister also visited the newly constructed Punganur RTC depot and enquired about the facilities in the depot with passengers. MP N Reddappa, Thamballapalli MLA Dwarakanath Reddy, District Collector M Harinarayanan, Joint Collectors V Veera Brahmam (Development), P Rajasekhar (Welfare), Madanapalli Sub Collector Jhahnavi, DCHS in-charge Dr Arunkumar and others were present.