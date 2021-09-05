Chittoor: MP Reddappa hails Anganwadi workers role in women development

Chittoor: With a great mission to ensure all sorts of growth to mother and child, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced YSR Poshan Abhiyan Scheme in the State allocating lion's share of amount in the every year, said MP N Reddappa.

To deliver all sorts of assistance for pregnant women and their kids, Anganwadi workers were playing a mother role, he lauded.

Participating at YSR Poshan Abhiyan monthly celebration held at ZP Meeting Hall here on Saturday, he said that the government was committed to provide nutritious food for pregnant women, mothers and children through Anganwadi Schools in the State in which the role played by Anganwadi workers was highly appreciable.

He declared there was a proposal to upgrade the Anganwadi pre-schools providing all facilities and amenities. He instructed the ASHA workers to keep a special watch on the Anganwadi Schools ensuring all medical facilities. Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, ICDS Project Officer Naga Sailaja and others were present.