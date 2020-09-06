Chittoor Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath introduces 'Call Your Commissioner'

Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath on Sunday said the municipal corporation will introduce 'Call Your Commissioner' programme from Monday onwards to address the grievances of residents.

Speaking to media here, he said that programme would commence on each Monday at 11 am and complete by 12 pm. He advised the people to dial toll free number 180042508572 to register their civic problems.

All the complaints would be attended by him personally, the commissioner said. He assured that transportation of drinking water would be resumed shortly to mitigate the water shortage in the city.