Chittoor: No shortage of funds for pension distribution said Collector N B Gupta

Chittoor: District Collector N B Gupta said that distribution of pensions under YSR Pension Kanuka scheme will commence in the district from April 1 onwards and instructions were given to the village and ward volunteers to disburse the pension amount at the door step of the pensioners.

Addressing video conference at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he reiterated that there was no shortage of funds for distributing the pensions to the eligible pensioners from April 1 onwards. As many 4,97,939 pensioners would receive their pension for which Rs.119.90 crore would be disbursed. As the government has scrapped bio metric system, he instructed the volunteers to distribute the pension at the door step of the beneficiary. He further said that the volunteers should strictly maintain social distancing during distribution of pension.

N B Guptha further instructed the officials to distribute vegetables through mobile Rythu Bazaars. The departments like Agriculture, Marketing and Horticulture should strive for supplying vegetables to the rural population, he said. Joint Collector K Markedeyulu, Joint Collector 2 V R Chandra Mouli, Agriculture JD C Vijayakumar and others were present .