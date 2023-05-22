Chittoor: Peddireddi felicitates 1444 volunteers in Punganur

Chittoor: The role of volunteers in the distribution of fruits of the welfare schemes directly at the doorstep of eligible beneficiaries is highly laudable, stated Minister for Energy, Forests and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Felicitating 1,444 volunteers with cash incentives and meritorious certificates besides distributing new clothes to them at Volunteerlaku Vandanam programme held in Punganur on Sunday, he hailed the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching the village secretariat system, fulfilling the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and providing employment to over 4 lakh unemployed educated youth under Grama and Ward Sachivalayam system.

Lauding the services of volunteers in taking government welfare scheme benefits directly at the doorstep of beneficiaries, he said aged persons were ensured pensions on the first date of every month due to volunteers.

The Minister further said that poverty was only criteria for selecting the beneficiaries to various development and welfare schemes and added the CM has been committed to developing all sections particularly SC, ST, BC, OBC and Minorities. Under Volunteerlaku Vandanam programme, 8408 volunteers were given cash incentive to a tune of Rs 86 crore in Chittoor district, he stated. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MP N Reddappa described the volunteers as Jagananna Radhasaradhulu.

Thambalapalli MLA P Dwarakanatha Reddy called upon volunteers to create awareness among people over the implementation of various welfare and developmental schemes. Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, TTD Trust Board member P Ashok Kumar, ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy, DPO Lakshmi, Punganur Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Yadav and DWMA PD Ganga Bhavani were present.