Chittoor: Pledge administered to Kalikiri residents

Chittoor: In a bid to prevent spread of coronavirus through educating people, Chittoor police have adopted a novel strategy at Kalikiri Police Station.

K Anjaneyulu, Sub-Inspector, Kalikiri Police Station, invited prominent people from the town to the police station and explained about the spread of coronavirus.

The SI sought their cooperation in ensuring that the people strictly follow lockdown norms and stay at their homes. He has administered a pledge to them that they would not come out of their houses until April 14. The residents promised that they would strictly adhere to the orders of the police to protect the health of people. V Kumar, Bharat Kumar and Venugopal are among the residents of Kalikiri who were present.