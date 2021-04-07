Chittoor Police cracks destruction of temple idol case in Kuppam, mentally challenged woman held

The Chittoor police have cracked down the case related to the destruction of ancient idols at the Subramanya Swamy temple in the district. It is known that the idols of the deities near Kuppam Mandal Gonuguru were destroyed by unidentified thugs. Police expedited the investigation and cracked the case within 24 hours of the incident and confirmed that the statues were destroyed by an mentally challenged woman.

Chittoor district SP held a press conference on Wednesday and revealed the full details. The temple is located in a very remote area and worship is held there only once a week. The insane woman was found to be the cause of the incident.

He said a woman named Jyothi has confessed of destroying the idols and asserted that the woman claimed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time the statues were destroyed. The SP said that all the temples and churches in the district have been geo tagged.

Meanwhile, he said that the rumours should not be made to mislead the people. He warned of legal action be taken if false propaganda was made and advised them to inform police if there is any information regarding such incidents.