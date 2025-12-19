Chittoor Police launch extensive helmet awareness campaign

Chittoor: In a proactive effort to curb increasing road accidents, Chittoor district Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi has directed police teams across the district to conduct awareness programmes on helmet usage and other critical road safety measures. These initiatives come amid growing concerns over traffic violations, particularly among two-wheeler riders, which have contributed to numerous fatalities in recent years.

Road safety awareness programme unfolded at Amara Raja factory near Petamitta in Puttalapattu mandal on Thursday. Under close supervision of Chittoor Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police Sainath, Puttalapattu CI Gopi addressed around 200 factory workers. The session focused on the life-saving importance of helmets, targeting daily commuters who often ride two-wheelers to and from work.

Speaking at the event, CI Gopi stressed the non-negotiable need for helmets. "Every two-wheeler rider must wear a helmet without fail," he stressed, adding that it's not just a legal requirement but a vital safety tool that protects lives during accidents. ‘In most road crashes, head injuries are the primary cause of death, and a proper helmet can significantly reduce the severity of such injuries’, he added.

The CI has pointed out a common negligence that is skipping wearing helmets for short distances. "Many accidents happen because riders think 'it's just a short trip.' But every journey deserves full safety precautions," he noted. He also urged strict adherence to speed limits, traffic signals, and avoiding mobile phone use while riding. He stated that wearing helmet safeguards not only the person’s life, but also future of his/her family members, dependent on them.

Recent data from Chittoor district shows a spike in two-wheeler accidents, with over 60% linked to not wearing helmets or reckless driving. Factories like Amara Raja, which employ thousands of local workers, serve as ideal venues since many staff commute daily on bikes amid limited public transport options.To reinforce the message, CI Gopi led an interactive pledge session. All 200 workers committed to always wearing helmets and following traffic rules. "Road safety is not the police's job alone it's everyone's responsibility," he reminded them, distributing informational pamphlets and displaying real-life accident statistics.

Venkatesh, factory employee said, that they often rush without wearing helmets for quick ride to home. This session made us to wear helmet without fail, he added. Another worker, Lakshmi said, "As a mother riding with my child, this pledge gives me confidence to stay safe."