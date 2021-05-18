Top
Chittoor: Rs. 50 lakh worth Karnataka liquor seized, six held

Above Rs. 50 lacs worth of Karnataka state was seized by Chittoor police on Tuesday nabbing 6 bootleggers according to S.Senthil Kumar', SP, Chittoor

Chittoor: Above Rs. 50 lacs worth of Karnataka state was seized by Chittoor police on Tuesday nabbing 6 bootleggers according to S.Senthil Kumar', SP, Chittoor.

Speaking to media men here on Tuesday, he said while vehicle checking drive was in swing the SEB force and Chittoor Police have seized four vehicles seizing Rs 50 lacs worth of Karnataka liquor along with four vehicles.

The police have caught six bootleggers redhanded near Thavanampalli 10 km distance from here and sent for judicial remand the SP informed.

A case was registered in Thavanampalli Ps. Y. Riyanth Reddy, ASP, Special Enforcement Bureau, Chittoor DSP N. Sudhakar Reddy and others were present

