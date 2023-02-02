Chittoor: Saptagiri Grameena Bank conducts free medical camp

Chittoor: A free medical camp was jointly conducted by Saptagiri Grameena Bank and Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers and MD India Insurance Health Company at the bank head office here on Wednesday. Bank chairman ASN Prasad inaugurated the medical camp in which free blood test, ECG, eye test and dental checkup were conducted.

A team of doctors from reputed hospitals in Tirupati and Chittoor town were involved in the camp. Bank customers, staff and others availed the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, the Bank chairman urged everyone to pay attention to health and added that such health camps will be conducted by the bank branches in various places for the benefit of customers and also other communities.

General Manager BK Ravishankar, Vigilance Officer and Heads of Departments, Vineet Singh from Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers and their staff MD India Health Insurance Corporate Manager Shrvan Kumar and staff participated.

