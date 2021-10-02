Chittoor: Set target to achieve zero per cent road accidents

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that the drivers should be given extensive training to achieve zero per cent road accidents. Participating as a chief guest at the District Road Safety Committee Meeting held here on Friday, he appealed to the student community to be very careful in riding vehicles and all steps be taken for avoiding the drink driving.



He felt that the Police department has to play a crucial role in this regard. The meeting was presided over by M V Mithun Reddy, Chairman, District Road Safe Committee meeting. District Collector M Hari Narayanan, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, Tirupati MP G Gurumoorthy, YSRCP legislators A Srinivasulu, Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar, Tirupati SP Appala Naidu, Deputy Transport Commissioner M Basi Reddy and others spoke.