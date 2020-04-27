Chittoor: SP S Senthil Kumar said Police destroy illicitly distilled liquor, nab four

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar said that during the last 25 days police have raided illicitly distilled liquor dens at various places and destroyed 35,000 litres of ID liquor besides arresting 64 persons and registering 455 cases.



On Monday, the police personnel of Narayanavanam Cirle have conduced raids at Tiruvattam, and Inkambattu villages situated at Tamil Nadu border and destroyed ID liquor and arrested four persons, he said.

Speaking on the occasion , the SP said that instructions were given to all the police stations to conduct raids and eradicate manufacture of ID liquor. It is unfortunate that certain anti-social elements have resorted to manufacture of ID at various villages and transporting it to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states," he said. ASP K Krishnarjuna Rao, Narayanavanam CI K Eswar, and others were present.