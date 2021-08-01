Chittoor: Speed up construction of government building works says Collector M Hari Narayanan

Chittoor: Construction of government buildings should be completed transparently without compromising on quality standards and deadline, said District Collector M Hari Narayanan.

Selection of beneficiaries under welfare and development schemes should be made on war footing, he added.

The collector visited Mahasamudram village in Bangarupalyam mandal on Saturday and examined the records of Grama Schivalayam and ascertained the functioning of staff.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government has proposed to construct permanent buildings for Sachivalayam with an outlay of Rs 40 lakh, Rs 21.8 lakh for Rythu Bharosa Kendram, Rs 17.5 lakh for YSR Health Clinic and Rs 17.5 lakh for Bulk Milk Centre at Mahasamudram village.

Mahasamudram village would become role model in the district shortly, he complimented and instructed the Sachivalayam secretary to display the list of beneficiaries of all the welfare and development schemes in Sachivalayam.

He said that construction of houses under Jagananna Housing Colonies should be speeded up. He stressed e-crop booking system