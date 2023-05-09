Chittoor: Students should develop book reading habit says MLA A Srinivasulu

Chittoor : MLA A Srinivasulu exhorted the students to develop book reading habit instead of spending their time on mobile phones.

Inaugurating a summer camp held at the District Central Library here on Monday, the MLA appealed to students to take part actively in the summer camp during their vacation and improve their skills.

He suggested the students to make it an habit of spending some time in the libraries and update knowledge in all respects. He said the role of librarians would be vital for maintaining the digital libraries. Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman N Madhubala briefed the progress of libraries in the district. She said that coaching would be given for students in spoken language, art, dance, music and others in the summer camp. She said the summer camps would be held at all the branch libraries in the district also. Samstha secretary S Lavanya, Deputy Education Officer Chandrasekhar, librarians Lalitha, Gajendra and teachers A Bala Krishna Reddy, Sudhakar, organisers Purnima, Lava Kumari, Sireesha and Siva Prasad were present.