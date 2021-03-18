Chittoor to be developed as role model: Mayor Amuda

Chittoor: The newly elected mayor N Amuda city on Thursday declared that the city would be developed as model one with the active cooperation of seniors and juniors in the party. Speaking to media after assuming charge as Mayor of Chittoor city, she said that major thrust would be given to attend the water woes of the city. In this task, she said she would take the help of MLA A Srinivasulu.

Earlier, Joint Collector K Markendeyulu has taken the oath of secrecy from all the 50 newly-elected corporators and three ex-officio members.

Amuda and Chandrasekhar were elected unanimously as Mayor and Deputy Mayor. All the 46 YSRCP corporators besides 3 TDP and one independent member have taken oath accordingly.

Before the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the three TDP corporators and MLC B N Rajasimhulu have walked out from the meeting hall. Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu and Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu were attended as ex-officio members.

